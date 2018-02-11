Football League: Monaghan, Cavan and Fermanagh matches postponed

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan side are level at the top of Division Two with Meath and Roscommon

Allianz Football League Dates: 10 & 11 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 18:45 GMT Saturday, 13:45 GMT Sunday

Sunday's scheduled Football League games involving Ulster counties Monaghan, Cavan and Fermanagh have been postponed because of adverse weather.

Monaghan had been scheduled to play Kerry at Inniskeen in Division One, with Cavan set to face Meath in Division Two at Kingspan Breffni.

Fermanagh's Division Three fixture with Sligo at Markievicz Park has also fallen victim of the weather.

All three playing surfaces failed Sunday morning pitch inspections.

The Division Two clash between Roscommon and Down at Dr Hyde Park was also subject to an inspection.

Cavan's fixture had been moved from Saturday to Sunday after the Breffni Park pitch was deemed waterlogged on Saturday evening.

Fermanagh had made a 100% start to their league campaign under new manager Rory Gallagher, enjoying wins over Offaly and Wexford at Brewster Park.

Cavan began the weekend tied at the top of Division Two standings alongside Meath and Roscommon, with all three teams registering a win and a draw from their two opening matches.