Football League: Donegal young guns target Dublin upset

Donegal's Nathan Mullins is available to play against his native Dublin after serving a suspension

Allianz Football League Dates: 10 & 11 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 18:45 GMT Saturday, 13:45 GMT Sunday

Donegal and Tyrone are among the teams still seeking their first win of the 2018 Football League, with both sides playing away from home in round three.

Donegal have suffered one-point defeats to Kerry and Galway respectively and Declan Bonner's young team must now face All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Tyrone visit Kildare, the other county without a Division One win, on Sunday.

Monaghan will look to build on last week's one-point victory over Kildare when they host Kerry at Inniskeen.

Bonner has used the early stages of the league campaign to test the strength of his resources and the former Minor manager says he will persist with an inexperienced panel for the visit to Croke Park.

Nathan Mullins is available for the game after the Dublin native served a one match ban for his sending-off against Kerry in round one.

The midfielder is likely to return to the starting side after impressing during Donegal's McKenna Cup campaign but Michael Murphy and Martin McElhinney, who have returned to training, will not make their return until the round four match-up against Kildare.

Lee Brenan scored 0-6 for Tyrone against Dublin in round two

The meeting Kildare and Tyrone in Newbridge on Sunday is already shaping up to be a must-win encounter for both teams.

After defeats to Galway and Dublin in their opening two matches, Tyrone are bottom of the Division One standings, trailing both Donegal and Kildare on points difference.

A third consecutive defeat for Tyrone would leave Mickey Harte's men facing a relegation battle over the remaining four matches of the campaign.

The Ulster champions will once again be without Colm Cavanagh, who helped Moy to the All-Ireland Intermediate title last weekend.

Monaghan recovered from the disappointment of their opening loss to Mayo in Clones to get their first win against Kildare in round two with Conor McCarthy's first-half goal proving crucial for the Farney men.

Malachy O'Rourke's side will now aim to defeat Kerry for a second consecutive year after a narrow one-point success in Killarney last year, although the Kingdom recovered to win the league title.

Division Two

Cavan are tied at the top of the Division Two standings alongside Meath and Roscommon with all three teams registering a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

Meath, who drew against Roscommon in round one, lead Cavan by a single score on points difference as the two neighbours prepare to renew their rivalry under floodlights on Saturday.

The Royals cruised to a 14-point success last weekend against a Clare side that held Cavan to a draw in round one, which should give them some confidence against their hosts.

Mattie McGleenan's team demonstrated impressive firepower in their 3-17 to 0-13 win over Louth with Bryan Magee scoring 1-3 for the Breffni county, while Gearoid McKiernan and Cian Mackey are still waiting to make their first league starts of 2018.

Down boss Eamonn Burns will be demanding a response from his team after their defeat by Cork

After a six-point loss to Cork in Newry, Down must travel to face Roscommon on Sunday.

Manager Eamonn Burns will be looking for an improved performance from his players and their prospects of an away win have been enhanced by the news that Roscommon will hand league debuts to goalkeeper James Featherston and teenage forward Cian McKeon.

Division Three

Armagh have demonstrated why they are favourites to win promotion from Division Three with emphatic wins against Westmeath and Sligo.

Kieran McGeeney's team have shown impressive attacking ambition in the opening two rounds and Rory Grugan (1-10) and Ethan Rafferty (1-09) are two of the three top-scoring forwards in the division.

Armagh's Rory Grugan is joint top-scorer in Division Three along with Westmeath's John Heslin

The Orchard county will host another unbeaten side on Sunday in their top-of-the-table match against Longford.

The two sides were separated by just two points in the corresponding fixture last in Longford season, with Armagh hoping to repeat their success at the Athletic Grounds.

Fermanagh will also be looking to continue their 100% start to the league as they visit Sligo.

Rory Gallagher's reign as manager of his native county has begun with impressive wins against Offaly and Wexford but must travel away from Brewster Park for the first time this weekend.

At the other end of the Division Three rankings, Derry have endured a disappointing start to their campaign and the Oak Leaf county are involved in a bottom-of-the-table battle with Offaly at Celtic Park.

In the absence of their Slaughtneil contingent, Derry lost heavily to Longford last Sunday after a narrow defeat by Westmeath on the opening weekend.

Damien McErlain's side have conceded a combined 3-30 in the opening two rounds and the new manager will be hoping to improve his team's defending on their return to Celtic Park.

Division Four

Antrim are top of the Division Four table after two wins from two and Lenny Harbinson's side will start as favourites against a Wicklow side with just a point from their opening two matches.

Wicklow drew against Waterford in round one but the Saffrons were eight-point winners over Waterford last Sunday and have conceded just 15 points in their opening two matches.

The Murray brothers, Conor and Ryan, who both scored goals in the victory over Waterford, have been included in the Antrim attack as Harbinson has named an unchanged team for the game at Corrigan Park.

Tyrone XV (to play Kildare): N Morgan; HP McGeary, P Hampsey, C McCarron; T McCann, R Brennan, C McLaughlin; M Donnelly, D McClure; C Meyler, N Sludden, P Harte; L Brennan, C McShane, C McAliskey.

Antrim XV (to play Wicklow): C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O'Boyle, M Sweeney, J Laverty; S Burke, N McKeever; P McAleer, S Beatty, C Murray; P McBride, M Fitzpatrick, R Murray.

GAA National Football League Division One Saturday, 10 February Dublin v Donegal Croke Park (19:00 GMT)

Sunday, 11 February Galway v Mayo Pearse Stadium (14:00 GMT) Kildare v Tyrone Newbridge (14:00 GMT) Monaghan v Kerry Inniskeen (14:00 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Two Saturday, 10 February Cavan v Meath Kingspan Breffni Park (19:00 GMT)

Sunday, 11 February Clare v Tipperary Cusack Park (14:00 GMT) Cork v Louth Pairc Ui Rinn (14:00 GMT) Roscommon v Down Dr Hyde Park (14:00 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Three Sunday, 11 February Armagh v Longford Gaelic Grounds (14:00 GMT) Derry v Offaly Celtic Park (14:00 GMT) Sligo v Fermanagh Markievicz Park (14:00 GMT) Wexford v Westmeath Wexford Park (14:00 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Four Saturday, 10 February Carlow v Leitrim Dr Cullen Park (17:00 GMT) Laois v Waterford O'Moore Park (19:00 GMT)