All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: Se McGuigan doubtful for Slaughtneil

Se McGuigan is facing a battle to be fit for Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against Na Piarsaigh

AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Slaughtneil (Derry) Venue: Parnell Park, Dublin Date: 10 February Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle MW, Radio Foyle DAB and BBC Sport website from 13:55

Big underdogs Slaughtneil could be without full-forward Se McGuigan in Saturday's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against Na Piarsaigh.

McGuigan is understood to have a hamstring injury and looks unlikely to start at Parnell Park.

The 2016 All-Ireland champions also have injury problems with star man Shane Dowling, David Dempsey and Peter Casey all battling to be fit.

Na Piarsaigh hammered Cushendall in the 2016 All-Ireland decider.

Some bookies have the Limerick side as much as 50-1 on to win Saturday's game but the Na Piarsaigh management will be reminding the squad that they were showed by a Liam Watson-inspired Loughgiel at the semi-final stage in 2012.

But there is no doubt that the Munster champions are deserved favourites going into the contest.

Na Piarsaigh laden with young talent

They have a group of hugely talented young players which include Limerick under-21 captain Ronan Lynch, full-back Mike Casey and Thomas Grimes.

Dowling missed all of the Munster campaign after sustaining a knee injury in the Limerick final win over Kilmallock, which later required surgery.

Dempsey, like Slaughtneil's McGuigan, has a hamstring injury while Casey is in danger of missing out after having his appendix taken out recently.

In addition to their 2016 All-Ireland success, Na Piarsaigh have won four out of the last seven Munster titles and Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane admits his side will be facing a "formidable outfit".

"We are under no illusions about the size of the task we have but we have to focus on ourselves and we have great belief in our own ability," says the Slaughtneil boss.

Media playback is not supported on this device Slaughtneil hoping to cause Croke Park 'headache'

Slaughtneil dual players fighting on two fronts

With the majority of Saturday's team also involved in Slaughtneil footballers' All-Ireland semi-final against Nemo Rangers on 24 February, McShane says preparations for the game have been "incredibly difficult" but he remains upbeat.

"The bottom line is that we're only getting half the preparation that the likes of Na Piarsaigh are getting.

"We're going a week with the hurling and then the next week with the football.

"We do have a massive amount of dual players so it is difficult but we try to look on the positives."

McShane's side will hope to stay in the contest early on - unlike last year's semi-final when eventual All-Ireland champions Cuala put the game to bed early on before going on to win 3-21 to 2-11.

As ever, Chrissy McKaigue's performance will be key for Slaughtneil.

He invariably drives on the Slaughtneil hurlers in addition to making charges into opposition territory so a big game will be required from the captain.

Cormac O'Doherty's free-taking could also be vital in keeping Slaughtneil hopes alive.