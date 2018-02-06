Sigerson Cup: Ulster University reach semi-finals

Monaghan's Ryan McAnspie scored the opening goal for Ulster University

Ulster University beat University of Limerick by seven points to advance to the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup.

Goals from Ryan McAnespie, Lee Brennan, Rory Brennan and Ronan McNamee helped Paul Rouse's side to a 4-6 to 0-11 win.

UL finished the game with just 13 men after Pearse Lillis was shown an early red card and Keelan Sexton was also dismissed for a second bookable offence in the second-half.

Ulster University will now face either DCU or UCD in the semi-finals.

UL's prospects of upsetting their hosts were rocked inside the opening five minutes when Lillis was sent off for striking Mark Bradley off-the-ball.

A strong run by Terence O'Brien set-up McAnespie for UU's first goal before the Brennan brothers both found the net inside the opening 20 minutes and the home side led by 3-4 to 0-2 at half time.

The fourth goal came at the start of the second half when McNamee burst through the UL defence and finished with a low shot for a fine individual goal.

The visitors lost another man in the 52nd minute when Sexton was shown his second yellow card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, UL scored the last five points to reduce the deficit with Kerry's Denis Daly converting three frees.

Ulster University, who beat reigning champions St Mary's in the first round, now await the winner of the all-Dublin quarter-final between Dublin City University and University College Dublin, which takes place at DCU Sportsgrounds on Wednesday, 7 February.