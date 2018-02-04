Football League Division One: Donegal lose again while Monaghan win

Donegal are bottom of the Division One after losing their first two fixtures

Donegal lost by a single point for the second weekend running as Galway made it two wins from two in Division One.

A 16th-minute goal by Eamon Brannigan proved decisive in a 1-12 to 0-14 win for Kevin Walsh's men who had beaten Tyrone in their first game.

Monaghan are off the mark in the top division as they edged a 1-10 to 0-11 victory away to Kildare.

Corner-forward Conor McCarthy got the goal in the first half.

Early points by Darren Hughes and Dessie Ward boosted Monaghan but it was nip and tuck until McCarthy, who had been playing for UCD during the week in the colleges Sigerson Cup, stepped around keeper Mark Donnellan for the goal.

Monaghan held a 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead, however that was quickly wiped out as Kevin Feely and Ben McCormack each bagged two points on the resumption.

The Ulster county, helped by the introduction of substitute Conor McManus, recovered and took a narrow lead through a McCarthy point.

Kildare missed three chances to earn a point, including Paddy Brophy's effort which struck an upright.

Meanwhile, Donegal will travel to Croke Park for their next match against Dublin still seeking their first point in this year's top flight.

The sides were locked on three points each when Brannigan took advantage of space in the Donegal backline to net a right-footed effort.

Donegal regrouped and forward Patrick McBrearty kept them well in contention with a succession of scores.

McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Ciaran McGinley were on target as Donegal repeatedly pulled level late in the game.

But Sean Armstrong landed the winning point for the Westerners.

It leaves Donegal level with Kildare and Tyrone who are also without a point at the foot of the table.

Allianz Football League Division One Saturday, 3 February Tyrone 1-11 Dublin 2-13 Mayo 2-9 Kerry 1-15

Sunday, 4 February Kildare 0-12 Monaghan 1-10 Donegal 0-14 Galway 1-12

Division Two Saturday, 3 February Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13

Sunday, 4 February Down 0-10 Cork 1-13 Tipperary 3-09 Roscommon 1-17 Meath 0-21 Clare 0-07

Division Three Sunday, 4 February Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-06 Sligo 1-16 Wexford 1-13 Longford 1-13 Derry 1-06 Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 2-17