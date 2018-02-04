Football League Division Three: Fermanagh and Armagh secure wins

Aidan Breen netted Fermangh's second goal as the Erne men overcame Offaly

Fermanagh and Armagh followed up their opening day victories in Division Three with wins on Sunday.

First-half goals from Conall Jones and Aidan Breen helped the Erne men to a 2-11 to 1-6 over Offally in Enniskillen.

Ronan Lappin netted as Armagh led Westmeath but the hosts moved ahead before Rory Gruggan's goal inspired the Ulster side to a 2-17 to 1-11 win.

Derry are still without a points after going down to a 1-13 to 1-6 defeat at the hands of Longford at Pearse Park.

Oak Leaf captain Enda Lynn scored the opening point and he also netted Derry's goal as they trailed 0-6 to 1-1 at the break.

Michael Quinn's goal early in the second saw Longford move clear and they went on to earn a deserved two points.

"It was a tough day - Longford are a good side and we struggled to contain them," said Derry boss Damian McErlain.

Edna Lynn scored Derry's goal but it was another defeat for the Oak Leaf team in Division Three

"We wanted to be tighter than last weekend and we did that but Longford are a tough nut to crack."

Armagh top the standings on score difference and the Ulster side put in an impressive display at Cusack Park.

Lappin's goal separated the sides in the opening 35 minutes as Armagh went in 1-5 to 0-5 in front at the interval.

Stephen Sheridan slotted over a superb point on the restart for Armagh but they fell behind when James Dolan palmed into the Orchard net.

Armagh responded quickly with Gruggan, who finished with 1-4, scoring the goal which began a strong finish from Kieran McGeeney's side.

Rafferty rifles over

They surged clear and registered the final five points of the game with Ethan Rafferty firing over three.

It was a comfortable win for Fermanagh at Brewster Park and they sit below Longford in third place.

Jones hit the bottom corner as the Erne hosts moved into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead and Breen added the second goal, finding the net after Jones struck the crossbar.

It was 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time but Fermanagh were sloppy at the start of the second half with Joseph O'Connor netting after Offaly reduced the gap to three points.

Sean Quigley was among the scorers as Fermanagh extended their advantage and they maintained their perfect start to the league campaign.

Allianz Football League Division One Saturday, 3 February Tyrone 1-11 Dublin 2-13 Mayo 2-9 Kerry 1-15

Sunday, 4 February Kildare 0-12 Monaghan 1-10 Donegal 0-14 Galway 1-12

Division Two Saturday, 3 February Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13

Sunday, 4 February Down 0-10 Cork 1-13 Tipperary 3-09 Roscommon 1-17 Meath 0-21 Clare 0-07

Division Three Sunday, 4 February Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-06 Sligo 1-16 Wexford 1-13 Longford 1-13 Derry 1-06 Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 2-17