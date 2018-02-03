Moy win All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship 3 Feb From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/gaelic-games/42932087 Read more about sharing. Tyrone champions Moy were up against Michael Glaveys in the final of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Former Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh landed a couple of frees as Moy established a 1-5 to 0-1 half-time lead Caoileann Fitzmaurice of Michael Glaveys was sent off by referee Brendan Cawley Harry Loughran scored Moy's goal in their 1-10 to 0-7 win over Michael Glaveys Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh lift the trophy after Moy's six-point success at Croke Park in Dublin Sean Cavanagh of Moy celebrates with his wife Fionnula and kids, Eva, Clara and Sean Og