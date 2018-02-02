Hurling League: Antrim aim to build on Galway display by beating Dublin

Dublin defeated Antrim 4-17 to 0-18 in the Walsh Cup last month

Antrim hurlers will hope to build on their display against Galway when they face Dublin in Division One B of the League on Sunday at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons led the All-Ireland champions by three points with 10 minutes left before Galway produced a late rally to win 1-19 to 1-16.

Antrim's mission now is to beat a Dublin side shocked by Offaly in their opener at Croke Park.

The Saffrons make one change as James Connelly replaces Maoi Connolly.

On that occasion, Antrim led 0-5 to 0-0 early on before Pat Gilroy's side fought back to lead 2-9 to 0-9 at half-time.

However last weekend's surprise 2-25 to 1-15 defeat by Offaly was a chastening experience for Dublin, who were Leinster champions back in 2013 when they beat Galway by 12 points in the provincial decider before narrowly losing against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Danny Sutcliffe is expected to return for Dublin after injury

2013 All Star Danny Sutcliffe is expected to be available after missing the Offaly contest because of injury.

Gilroy, meanwhile, has also confirmed that Chris Cummey will captain his team in 2018.

Saffrons skipper Conor McKinley knows full well that a disappointing display against Dublin will mean leave the suspicion that the Salthill performance represented another false dawn for Antrim hurling.

"First and foremost, it's a defeat (the Galway game) and that's the bottom line and that's what the league table shows but we're happy with the performance we put in," McKinley told the Saffron Gael website.

"It's a cliche but it's that 70-minute performance again.

"We gave everything for 67 or 68 minutes and in that two or three minutes Galway capitalised and I suppose that's a testament to them and that's why they are champions."

McKinley is expecting the Dubs to be fired up after being embarrassed last weekend.

"Dublin have shown in the past that they are a top side and they'll be hurting after a defeat against Offaly.

"I've only seen highlights of that match, but we know plenty about them and having played against them in the Walsh Cup already this year."

Antrim (v Dublin): C O'Connell; P Burke, J Dillon, A Graffin; J Maskey, M Donnelly, D Kearney; C McKinley, G Walsh; J Connelly, N McManus, N Elliott; D McKinley, C McCann, C Johnston. Subs: R Ellliott, J McNaughton, N McAuley, M Connolly, D Murphy, C Carson, D McCloskey, E O'Neill, R McCambridge, C Boyd, D McGuinness.

SATURDAY'S ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Division One A Tipperary v Waterford Semple Stadium (19:00)

Division One B Laois v Galway Portlaoise (19:00)

Division One Two A London v Meath Ruislip (13:00)

Division Three A Warwickshire v Longford Pairc na hEireann (15:00)

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES - 14:00 unless stated

Division One A Kilkenny v Clare Nowlan Park Wexford v Cork Wexford Park

Division One B Antrim v Dublin Corrigan Park Offaly v Limerick Tullamore Park

Division Two A Kerry v Carlow Tralee (12:30) Westmeath v Kildare Mullingar (12:30)

Division Two B Donegal v Derry Letterkenny (12:30) Armagh v Mayo Athletic Grounds Down v Wicklow Ballycran

Division Three A Louth v Tyrone Darver Monaghan v Roscommon Inniskeen