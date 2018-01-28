BBC Sport - Mickey Harte says Tyrone were always chasing game after Galway's fast start

Bad start left Tyrone 'chasing game' - Harte

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says his side were always fighting an uphill battle after conceding 1-1 in the first two minutes in Sunday's opening Division One defeat by Galway.

