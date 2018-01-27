BBC Sport - Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan praises young Breffni battles after Clare draw

McGleenan praises young Breffni battlers after draw

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan is delighted with his young side's spirit after they fight back from seven points down to draw their Division Two Football League opener against Clare.

McGleenan said that 13 of the team that finished Saturday 1-12 to 2-9 draw in Ennis were making their league debuts.

