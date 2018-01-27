GAA Football League, Division Two: Clare 1-12 2-9 Cavan

Cian Mackey's introduction just after half-time helped spur Cavan's comeback in Ennis

Cavan fought back from seven points down to draw their Division Two Football League opener in Clare.

Caoimhin O'Reilly, one of 10 Cavan debutants, hit a first-minute goal but keeper Raymond Galligan's blunder then gifted a Clare goal to Evan Courtney.

Clare's 1-7 to 1-2 half-time lead was extended to seven but Dara McVeety's goal cut the margin to only three.

Four more Cavan points edged them ahead only for Clare to lead again before Bryan Magee's free ensured the draw.

Both teams left to rue keeper errors

Goalkeeping mistakes at either end played a major part in the outcome with Galligan's first-half blunder counter-balanced by Clare custodian Killian Roche gifting Cavan's second-half goal.

Cavan were leading 1-1 to 0-3 when Galligan inexplicably dropped the ball at Courtney's feet after comfortably fielding a high ball moments earlier.

Buoyed by the goal, Clare hit seven of the next 10 scores to look comfortably in control at 1-10 to 1-4 after 52 minutes only for Roche's errant kickout to gift Cavan a lifeline as McVeety netted after an unselfish pass from impressive substitute Cian Mackey.