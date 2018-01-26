BBC Sport - Hurling League: Galway opener excites Antrim's McManus

Galway opener excites Antrim's McManus

Antrim player Neil McManus is relishing a meeting with Hurling League and All-Ireland champions Galway in their first game in Division 1B on Sunday.

The newly promoted Ulster side will make the trip to Pearse Stadium in Salthill and the versatile McManus acknowledged the huge test that lies ahead.

