BBC Sport - 'There was no decision to make' - Dublin native Nathan Mullins on Donegal move
'There was no decision to make' - Mullins on Donegal move
- From the section Gaelic Games
Nathan Mullins says he is "loving every minute" of his Donegal adventure after being called up to the county's football squad by new manager Declan Bonner.
The St Vincent's player is the son of Dublin football legend Brian Mullins.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired