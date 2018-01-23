Nathan Mullins: Dubliner loving his adventure with Donegal footballers

Media playback is not supported on this device 'There was no decision to make' - Dublin native Nathan Mullins on Donegal move

Allianz Football League Dates: 27 & 28 January Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 14:00 GMT Saturday, 13:45 Sunday

Nathan Mullins says "there was no decision to make" when Declan Bonner made the phone call last autumn asking him to join the Donegal football squad.

Mullins, 27, won an All-Ireland Under-21 medal with Dublin in 2010 but a Dubs senior call-up never materialised.

"It was just a matter of making plans with travelling and training," Mullins told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Mullins' man-of-the-match display against Armagh on Saturday was more evidence of clever Bonner business.

Mullins 'a serious option' says Bonner

The St Vincent's clubman's athleticism, pace and scoring ability were all very much in evidence at Celtic Park last weekend and afterwards Bonner made no attempt to hide his happiness at Mullins' impact on his squad.

"He's a serious option. There is no doubt about it," added the Donegal boss.

"When I took the job, one of the first calls I made was to Nathan Mullins. He was playing at a high level and getting rave reviews.

"We got him in and he has been an absolute breath of fresh air. He is really professional in everything he does and has a really great attitude. He's in really good shape."

Son of Dublin football legend

Nathan Mullins' father Brian (left) was a legendary player for Dublin in the 1970s and 1980s

Son of Dublin football legend Brian Mullins, the 27-year-old is eligible to represent Donegal after having lived more than 10 years in the county during his childhood when his father was principal of Carndonagh Community School on the Inishowen peninsula.

Mullins represented Donegal at under-21 level the season after winning his All-Ireland under-21 medal with Dublin but his career was then hindered for a couple of years by injury before he re-emerged to star alongside Diarmuid Connolly for St Vincent's.

"I've been lucky that I've had a couple of good consecutive years with Vincent's and this is the next step."

Mullins is completely unruffled by his regular midweek trips to Donegal for training as he embraces his latest football adventure.

"If driving is the biggest problem I have, then we're going to have a good year. I'm loving every minute of it so far.

"If you're going to do it, I'm going to do it right so my intentions were to come in here and show what I'm about.

"I'm trying to get the head down and try as best I can to make an impression."

Mullins says Kerry trip 'the best way to start'

As for his early take on the talent within Donegal, Mullins insists that he has been "massively impressed".

Therefore, the St Vincent's club-man insists Bonner's charges should not head down to Kerry for Sunday's Division One league opener with any sense of trepidation.

"It's the best way to start. I genuinely can't wait."

A week after the Killarney contest, Donegal will host Galway in round two before Mullins faces the prospect of attempting to defeat his native county at Croke Park on 10 February.

Mullins appears totally unfazed at what the occasion at headquarters may have in store for him.

"I'm used to playing those lads at club level over the last couple of years.

"It's going to be a big game but every game (in Division One) is going to be massive."