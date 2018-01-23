Dr McKenna Cup final to take place at Celtic Park on 17 February
The Dr McKenna Cup final between seven-in-a-row seeking Tyrone and Donegal will take place at Celtic Park on Saturday, 17 February (18:00 GMT).
The competition was scheduled to be completed last weekend but bad weather upset the timetable.
With the Football League starting this weekend, the weekend of 17/18 February was the first available slot.
However, players from both counties could be unavailable because of a clash with the Sigerson Cup final.
The varsity final will take place in Dublin on the same day.
|Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup final - 17 February
|Tyrone
|v
|Donegal (Celtic Park, 18:00)