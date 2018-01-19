Dr McKenna Cup: Pitch inspections at Ballybofey and Armagh before semi-final

Declan Bonner's Donegal team secured a semi-final spot by hammering Monaghan on Sunday

There will be pitch inspections at both Ballybofey and the Athletic Grounds on Saturday morning as attempts are made to ensure that the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final goes ahead later in the day.

Donegal's game with Armagh is scheduled for MacCumhaill Park (18:00 GMT) but will be moved to Armagh if necessary.

If both venues are unplayable, then the Ulster Council will put back the game to Sunday in Ballybofey (14:00).

The game was supposed to be played on Wednesday but fell victim to snow.

Saturday morning's pitch inspections will take place in Ballybofey and Armagh at 9:30 GMT.

With the Football League starting next weekend, the McKenna Cup final, where Tyrone will be aiming for a seven in a row, is now scheduled to take place on the weekend of 17/18 February.

Snow falls in both Donegal and Armagh

More snow fell in county Donegal on Thursday night and Friday morning while there was also a snow warning for county Armagh throughout Friday.

Despite the close proximity to the start of the League, Donegal manager Declan Bonner is still happy at the match practice which the season-opening competition has been giving his team.

"We played Armagh a couple of weeks ago and beat them by a couple of points," said Bonner.

"It was a very good challenge match, similar to the McKenna Cup. A very good workout."

Bonner was delighted at the return to action of Kilcar trio Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Mark McHugh plus Jason McGee in Sunday's 4-17 to 0-19 hammering of Monaghan.

McBrearty hit 1-8 as he produced a man-of-the-match display while Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone also both impressed as they continued their county comebacks after opting out in 2017.

Bonner praises Mullins' intercounty introduction

Nathan Mullins earned his first Donegal call-up in the current Dr McKenna Cup

Bonner was also delighted by the performance of Nathan Mullins, son of Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins, who received his first call-up for this year's McKenna Cup campaign.

"Nathan Mullins has come in and step by step, he is looking a really good player for us," said Bonner of the St Vincent's player.

Bonner has still to welcome back several players to his squad including defenders Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn who are expected to be available during the League.

Armagh could be minus a number of players who picked up knocks in Sunday's win over Derry.

Captain Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker, Ethan Rafferty and experienced defender Brendan Donaghy were among those who had to go off on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved.

The Orchard men will also be without the retired Ciaran McKeever plus Jamie Clarke, James Morgan, Shea Heffron, Stefan Campbell, Oisin O'Neill and Ciaran O'Hanlon, who have opted out of the squad.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup semi-final - 20 or 21 January Donegal v Armagh (If Saturday - Ballybofey or Athletic Grounds 18:00 GMT) (If Sunday, Ballybofey, 14:00)