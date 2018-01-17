Dr McKenna Cup: Donegal v Armagh semi-final postponed

Donegal v Armagh off

The McKenna Cup semi-final between Donegal and Armagh on Wednesday night has been called off following a pitch inspection in Ballybofey.

The wintry weather led to an inspection at MacCumhaill Park on Wednesday morning and it was decided that the pitch was not playable.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday with a 18:00 GMT throw-in.

The final, with holders Tyrone awaiting the winners, is moved from Sunday to the weekend of 17-18 February.

