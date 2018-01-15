McKenna Cup: Donegal at home for semi-final against Armagh

Declan Bonner is in his first year as manager of Donegal
Donegal have won the toss for home advantage in Wednesday's McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh.

The winners will face Tyrone who are attempting to win the trophy for a seventh successive year.

Armagh won Section B with a 100% record while Donegal finished runners-up behind Fermanagh in Section C.

With snow forecast for Tuesday, Donegal said a pitch inspection would take place at MacCumhaill Park on the day of the match.

Tyrone saw off Fermanagh 0-8 to 0-4 in the first semi-final on Sunday.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup semi-final - 17 January
ArmaghvDonegal (at Ballybofey 20:00)
Final - 21 January
TyronevArmagh/Donegal

