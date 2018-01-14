Tyrone remain on course for a seventh straight Dr McKenna Cup title after a 0-8 to 0-4 victory over Fermanagh in the semi-final at Brewster Park.

The Red Hands led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time and the second half of the contest only produced three points at conditions deteriorated.

Donegal and Armagh will meet in Wednesday's second semi-final, with the decider taking place on Sunday.