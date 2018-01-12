BBC Sport - Antrim defender Lynch wants action by GAA after hip injuries

Lynch wants action by GAA after hip injuries

Antrim defender Declan Lynch says the GAA has a "massive" issue to address after the 25-year-old has a fifth operation on long-term hip problems.

Lynch added that his injuries reflect an increasing problem in GAA caused by wear and tear along, accelerated by the intensity of the modern game.

