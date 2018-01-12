BBC Sport - Antrim defender Lynch wants action by GAA after hip injuries
Lynch wants action by GAA after hip injuries
- From the section Gaelic Games
Antrim defender Declan Lynch says the GAA has a "massive" issue to address after the 25-year-old has a fifth operation on long-term hip problems.
Lynch added that his injuries reflect an increasing problem in GAA caused by wear and tear along, accelerated by the intensity of the modern game.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired