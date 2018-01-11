BBC Sport - New Antrim football boss Harbinson targeting promotion to Division Three in League
Harbinson targeting Saffrons promotion
- From the section Gaelic Games
New Antrim football boss Lenny Harbinson says a good result in their opening League game against Leitrim will help them build towards a promotion challenge in Division Four.
The Saffrons were beaten by St Mary's in their last Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday but the manager was still happy with the progress made in the season-opening competition.
