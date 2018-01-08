Dr McKenna Cup: Three postponed games rescheduled for Sunday

Media playback is not supported on this device Dr McKenna Cup schedule now 'even tighter' after postponements says McGeeney

The three Dr McKenna Cup matches postponed on Sunday have been rescheduled for next Sunday.

Armagh v Derry, Down v Ulster University and Monaghan v Donegal at the Athletic Grounds, Burren and Clones all fell victim to frozen pitches.

Next Sunday's rescheduled games mean that the semi-finals look set be put back to 17 January with the final still set to take place on 20 January.

However, Wednesday's results could mean one of the semi-finals being confirmed.

A Fermanagh victory over Donegal in Ballybofey will see the Ernemen winning Section C and setting up a semi-final against the Section A winners which could be played next weekend.

With the six round three games going ahead as scheduled, seven-in-a-row seeking Tyrone will be guaranteed a semi-final spot if they avoid defeat against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni.

After their 4-10 to 2-14 win over Cavan on Sunday, Antrim will keep alive their hopes of earning a semi-final spot by beating St Mary's at Woodlands.

Rory Gallagher will be in charge of Fermanagh against his former team Donegal at Ballybofey

Section A will be completed on Wednesday but the best runner-up will have to wait until Sunday's games to see whether they have done enough to reach the semi-finals.

In Section B, Armagh and Derry will both have home advantage on Wednesday when they face Ulster University and Down respectively.

Armagh beat Down 2-12 to 0-13 in their opener with Derry edging out UU 2-14 to 3-10.

In Section C, Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh will clinch a semi-final place if they beat Donegal in what looks to be the game of the night in Ballybofey.

New manager Gallagher, who stepped down as Donegal manager last summer, has guided Fermanagh to opening wins over Monaghan and Queen's.

Seamus Quigley's late penalty helped the Erne men edge a 1-10 to 1-9 win over the students on Sunday.

Quigley has been coaxed back into the Fermanagh squad by Gallagher although his late penalty was a controversial effort with QUB boss Aidan O'Rourke insisting that two of his players had been fouled prior to a defending handling the ball on the ground in the small square.

Donegal defeated Queen's 2-15 to 0-6 in their opener last Wednesday.

Dr McKenna Cup fixtures

Wednesday, 10 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A - 20:00 GMT throw-ins Cavan v Tyrone (Kingspan Breffni) Antrim v St Mary's (Woodlands)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 20:00 Derry v Down (Celtic Park) Armagh v UU (Athletic Grounds)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section C - 20:00 Monaghan v Queen's (Clones) Donegal v Fermanagh (Ballybofey)

Sunday, 14 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 14:00 Armagh v Derry (Celtic Park) Down v UU (Athletic Grounds)