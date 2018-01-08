BBC Sport - Dr McKenna Cup schedule now 'even tighter' after postponements says McGeeney
McKenna schedule now 'even tighter' - McGeeney
- From the section Gaelic Games
Kieran McGeeney says the postponements of three games on Sunday will make the Dr McKenna Cup schedule "even tighter" with the Football League starting before the end of this month.
However, the Armagh boss said the match referee was left with no option but to call off his team's game with Derry because of a frozen Athletic Grounds pitch.
