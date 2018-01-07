Walsh Cup: Dublin 4-16 0-17 Antrim

Antrim forward Conor McCann takes a tumble along with Dublin's Ronan Smith at Parnell Park

Antrim made a bright start but were beaten 4-16 to 0-17 by Dublin in the Walsh Cup encounter at Parnell Park.

Neil McManus fired over 11 points, including four early on, as Antrim led 0-5 to 0-0 after just seven minutes.

Dublin seized control and goals from Paul Crummy and Paul Winters helped them to a 2-9 to 0-9 interval lead.

McManus cut the gap to five points on the restart before Alan Moore netted twice as Dublin moved clear to secure a comfortable win over the Ulster side.

Dublin didn't register an attack during those opening moments, but the Pat Gilroy managed side suddenly took over.

The Blues added 1-6 without reply including a seventh-minute Crummy goal which kick-started the Metropolitans' comeback.

A further Dublin goal came from Winters before the break as they built up a healthy advantage at half-time.

Moore found the Saffrons net twice in five minutes to open up a 10-point lead.

Antrim kept in touch through McManus, Nigel Ellott and Conor Johnson, with the gap at seven points with 15 minutes remaining.

However, Dublin finished strongly with four unanswered scores in the final 10 minutes.

Antrim will have one more competitive game before the start of the National League, when they take on Down in the Conor McGurk Cup final.