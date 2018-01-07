Dr McKenna Cup: Armagh v Derry, Down v UUJ and Monaghan v Donegal postponed

Donegal boss Declan Bonner and Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke inspect the Clones surface before the game is called off
The Armagh v Derry, Down v UUJ and Monaghan v Donegal matches in the McKenna Cup have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

The decisions to call off the fixtures at the Athletic Grounds, Burren and Clones were taken shortly before throw-in on Sunday afternoon.

Three matches survived the cold snap, including holders Tyrone taking on St Mary's in Coalisland.

There's also Antrim v Cavan and Fermanagh v Queen's University.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A - 14:00 GMT throw-ins
AntrimvCavan (Glenavy)
TyronevSt Mary's (Coalisland)
Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 14:00 GMT
Armagh PDerry (Athletic Grounds)
DownPUlster University (Burren)
Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section C - 14:00 GMT
FermanaghvQueen's (Brewster Park)
MonaghanPDonegal (Clones)

