Dr McKenna Cup: Sunday's Down v UUJ game switched to Burren

Peter Harte lifted the McKenna Cup on behalf of Tyrone last January

Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup Section B game between Down and UUJ has been moved from Downpatrick to Burren (14:00 GMT).

Both teams are seeking their first wins of the year as the Mournemen lost their opener at home to Armagh on Wednesday, while UUJ were edged out by Derry.

Tyrone began their bid for a seventh consecutive title by beating Antrim and now face St Mary's in Omagh on Sunday.

"We believe it will be a tougher game as St Mary's are a more cohesive unit," said Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

"They have been together longer, having played in the Ryan Cup, and now preparing for the Sigerson, and they know how to defend well as a unit," observed Harte.

"It will be a very different game, very challenging for us, and we will introduce some more players too.

"The players are very determined to improve and they're working hard at that. We'll take each game as it comes and while it's very early in the year to get excited about anything, it's good to be winning."

Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson hopes his charges can continue to improve when they take on Cavan at Glenavy in their second Section A fixture.

"We are looking forward to a home game against another quality side," said Harbinson.

"We're up against a Division Two side so it's going to be a step up in class again, but that's what we like, playing against good quality opposition.

"To benchmark yourself against such opposition gives you a very good idea as to where you are individually and collectively as a panel. Everything is building towards the start of the National League and trying to gain promotion from Division Four.

Sunday's other Section B encounter pits Armagh against Derry at the Athletic Grounds, while in Section C Fermanagh and Donegal target their second wins of the competition when they play Queen's University at Brewster Park and Monaghan at Clones respectively.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A - 14:00 GMT throw-ins Antrim v Cavan (Glenavy) Tyrone v St Mary's (Healy Park)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 14:00 GMT Armagh v Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down v Ulster University (Burren)