BBC Sport - McKenna Cup: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte warns holders not to be complacent

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte warns his squad to guard against complacency after watching the Red Hands begin the defence of the McKenna Cup with a 4-20 to 2-11 win over Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone are aiming to win the season curtain-raiser competition for a seventh consecutive year.

