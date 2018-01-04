BBC Sport - McKenna Cup: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte warns holders not to be complacent
Tyrone boss Harte warns holders against complacency
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte warns his squad to guard against complacency after watching the Red Hands begin the defence of the McKenna Cup with a 4-20 to 2-11 win over Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.
Tyrone are aiming to win the season curtain-raiser competition for a seventh consecutive year.
