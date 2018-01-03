McKenna Cup Section A: Holders Tyrone too strong for Antrim

Conor McAliskey of Tyrone
Conor McAliskey netted one of Tyrone's four goals at the Athletic Grounds

McKenna Cup holders Tyrone made a strong start to the 2018 competition as they swept aside Antrim at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Mickey Harte's men are attempting to win the season's curtain-raiser for a seventh successive year and signalled their intent with a 4-20 to 2-11 win.

Padraic McNulty, Conor McAliskey, Frank Burns and Niall Sludden scored the goals for Tyrone.

Conor McGourty and Matthew Fitzpatrick netted for the Saffrons.

In the other Section A match on the opening night of the Ulster competition, Cavan were three-point winners over St Mary's on Kingspan Breffni's 3G pitch.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A
Cavan0-15St Mary's0-12
Tyrone4-20Antrim2-11
Section B
Derry2-14Ulster University3-10
Down0-13Armagh2-12
Section C
Donegal2-15Queen's0-6
Fermanagh2-11Monaghan0-12

