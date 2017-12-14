Slaughtneil: Ulster club have two weeks between hurling and football semi-finals

Slaughtneil's football and hurling teams have a large contingent of dual players

Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Club Football semi-final has been put back a week from the provisional date to give squad more time to recover from their All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final.

The Derry side's hurling semi-final will take place at Parnell Park on Saturday, 10 February.

The footballers will face Nemo Rangers in Portlaoise on 24 February.

Both football semi-finals had been originally scheduled for the weekend of 17-18 February.

The other semi-final between the winners of the quarter-final between Corofin and Fulham Irish and the Leinster champions will take place on 17 February.

The game between Fulham Irish and Corofin has been rescheduled for 21 January.

Last year, Croke Park also moved to accommodate Slaughtneil's schedule by placing two weeks between the football and hurling semi-finals because of the large contingent of dual players in both squads.

On that occasion, Slaughtneil shocked St Vincent's in the football semi-final before being heavily defeated by another Dublin club Cuala in the hurling semi-final.

Cuala went on to win the hurling title on St Patrick's Day when Slaughtneil were edged out by Kerry side Dr Crokes in the football final.

As was the case last year, Slaughtneil have achieved another Ulster treble this season with the camogs also landing the provincial title.

The club's camogie side went on to lift the All-Ireland title last Spring.