Jim McCorry: Former Armagh and Down boss joins Kieran McGeeney's management team

Jim McCorry resigned as Down GAA manager in 2015 after just one season in charge

Kieran McGeeney has added former Armagh and Down football manager Jim McCorry to his Orchard County management team.

Former Armagh player McCorry managed his native county during the early 1990s and guided the team to the National League Final in 1994.

After several successful club stints, McCorry was appointed Down boss in late 2014 but lasted only one season despite guiding the team to Division One.

McGeeney said that was "delighted to welcome" McCorry to his team.

"With his previous experience and success, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and we are looking forward to working with him," added the Armagh boss.

McCorry's management successes with clubs including guiding Kilcoo to three Down football titles in four years.

The Armagh man also steered Mayobridge to a Down title and an Ulster Final appearance.