Brendan Rogers set be fit for Slaughtneil's All-Ireland semi-finals despite injury

Brendan Rogers (left) helped set up Slaughtneil's goal in their 1-15 to 0-10 win over Cavan Gaels

Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers fractured a knuckle in Sunday's Ulster Club Football victory over Cavan Gaels but expects to be fit for both All-Ireland Club semi-finals in February.

Rogers' right hand was swollen after the game and there were fears that he had sustained a broken hand.

However, the Slaughtneil dual player received better news on Monday morning after getting the injury assessed.

"I'll only need to rest for three weeks or so," Rogers told BBC Sport NI.

"It's happened in the first half when there was a sort of a goalmouth scramble and I just fell on it."

However, he told BBC Sport NI on Monday that the injury should only keep him out for three weeks.

Rogers hand swollen after game

Immediately after the game, Rogers' hand was noticeably swollen but he insisted that there was no way he was going to miss out on the club's two All-Ireland semi-finals.

Despite sustaining the injury, Rogers played on and his run out of defence helped set up Shane McGuigan's goal early in the second half which effectively killed off Cavan Gaels' hopes.

"It didn't really affect me for the rest of the game. Maybe it's only now that I've stopped that you notice these things. It's not too bad," said Rogers after the Emmets outfit had clinched the provincial football title to complete a second successive club trebles in Ulster.

Slaughtneil's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Limerick side Na Piarsaigh is scheduled for Saturday 10 February with the footballers provisionally down to face Nemo Rangers a week later.

However, Croke Park last season agreed to give Slaughtneil more time between their two All-Ireland semi-finals and the club may hope for a similar outcome a year on.

Slaughtneil had already retained the provincial hurling and camogie titles this season and they were deserved 1-15 to 0-10 winners of the football crown at the Athletic Grounds.