Ulster Club SFC final: Slaughtneil 1-15 0-10 Cavan Gaels

Cavan Gaels captain Michael Lyng is challenged by Slaughtneill's Paul McNeill in the Armagh decider
Slaughtneill eased to victory over Cavan Gaels in Sunday's football final to clinch a second straight treble of Ulster senior club titles.

It was a dominant display by the Derry side and they led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break despite wasteful finishing.

A blistering start to the second half saw Slaughtneil fire over three points before a Shane McGuigan goal.

Cavan Gaels rarely threatened and Slaughtneil will now meet Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

