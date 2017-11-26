Ulster Club SFC final: Slaughtneil 1-15 0-10 Cavan Gaels
- From the section Gaelic Games
Slaughtneill eased to victory over Cavan Gaels in Sunday's football final to clinch a second straight treble of Ulster senior club titles.
It was a dominant display by the Derry side and they led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break despite wasteful finishing.
A blistering start to the second half saw Slaughtneil fire over three points before a Shane McGuigan goal.
Cavan Gaels rarely threatened and Slaughtneil will now meet Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
More to follow....