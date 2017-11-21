Ulster Club SFC final: McGrath and O'Doherty ruled out for Slaughtneil

Cormac O'Doherty will miss the provincial decider because of a hamstring injury

Slaughtneil forwards Meehaul McGrath and Cormac O'Doherty have been ruled out of Sunday's Ulster Club SFC final against Cavan Gaels with injury.

McGrath fractured his jaw in the semi-final win over Kilcar but was unaware of the extent of the injury until the following day.

O'Doherty will miss their Ulster title defence because of a pulled hamstring.

The dual players must also be doubtful for the All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Na Piarsaigh on 10 February.

Bradley already ruled out for Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil were already resigned to being without another regular Paul Bradley who has a back problem.

"Meehaul cracked a jaw before half-time in a tackle with Michael Hegarty," said the club's assistant manager John Joe Kearney.

"He came back out again for the second half - we didn't suspect anything.

"It was only afterwards when he cooled down that he knew the jaw wasn't right.

"That night on the way home he wasn't making any comment about it but the next morning he knew there was a problem.

"He is on liquids at the present time and has to look after it for six or eight weeks," Kearney stated.

"So he is a non-starter and it is a blow, no point glossing over it. He is a big, big player for us."

Paul O'Connor's three goals helped Cavan Gaels earn a dramatic win over Derrygonnelly on Sunday

Gaels aiming to be first Cavan winners

Cavan Gaels are attempting to become the first Breffni club to win the Ulster club title, but if Slaughtneil win they will play either Dr Crokes or Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland semi-final on 17 February.

That is another big target for McGrath and O'Doherty - who also sits Sunday's decider after pulling a hamstring in the same game against Kilcar.

"Paul Bradley has already gone through an operation for a trapped nerve on the disc so that three key of our regular [football] starters we'll be missing.

"But we're lucky right through the campaign that we have a good subs bench.

"Young Brian Cassidy is out of minor football last year, he came in for Cormac the last day and scored a couple of good points and had the vision to kick a good crossfield ball to Ronan Bradley for the second goal.

"That's the calibre of boys we have waiting to get a chance."