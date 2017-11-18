Ulster Club SFC: Lyng's return to boost Cavan Gaels in Derrygonnelly replay

Paul Ward hit six Derrygonnelly points last Sunday but missed three crucial frees including a 13-metre chance

AIB Ulster Club SFC semi-final replay: Cavan Gaels v Derrygonnelly Date: Sunday, 19 November Throw-in: 13:45 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website from 13:30

Michael Lyng should be available for Cavan Gaels' Ulster Club Football semi-final replay against Derrygonnelly.

Lyng could only come on as a late substitute in extra-time last weekend but is said to have recovered from his hamstring twinge.

The Gaels will be without Levi Murphy after their attempt to over-turn his red card from last weekend failed.

Derrygonnelly are expected to be without attacker Leigh Jones because of work commitments in the US.

But on the plus side for the Fermanagh champions, they are expected to welcome back county player Tiarnan Daly who missed the drawn game [0-12 to 0-12] because of a hamstring injury.

Gaels looked in control early in the second half last weekend when they hit five straight points to move into a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage before Murphy's dismissal gave Derrygonnelly a lifeline.

Derrygonnelly then should have put the game to bed in normal time as Paul Ward missed a couple of very kickable frees - including a 13-metre effort from in front of the posts - before Conall Jones did level in injury-time.

Nerves badly affected both sides in extra-time as they only managed two points apiece.

The perceived wisdom heading into the replay is that Cavan Gaels are capable of raising their games several levels from last weekend.

Lyng's availability should give Seanie Johnston more licence to operate inside as opposed to having to drop back in a foraging role.

Martin Dunne was also subdued for Gaels last weekend and will be hoping for better a week on.

Dara Sexton, a substitution last weekend, is expected to replace the banned Murphy.

However, Derrygonnelly will expect Ward to have a more productive days from frees after his crisis of confidence last weekend.