Ulster Club SFC: Cavan Gaels 0-12 0-12 Derrygonnelly (aet)

Paul Ward hit six points for Derrygonnelly but missed three crucial frees including a 13-metre chance

Cavan Gaels and Derrygonnelly must replay the Ulster Club semi-final after a 0-12 to 0-12 draw after extra time.

Derrygonnelly led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time but Cavan Gaels moved 0-10 to 0-6 up before Levi Murphy's sending off gave the Fermanagh club a lifeline.

Paul Ward missed a 13-metre free before Conal Jones' injury-time placed ball did ensure extra time at Clones.

Ward put Derrygonnelly ahead but then missed another last-gasp free after Dara Sexton had levelled for Gaels.

The replay will take place next weekend although details of the time and venue have yet to be confirmed.

Cavan Gaels moved into an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead but the absence of the influential Micheal Lyng began to affect them as key attacker Seanie Johnston was forced to drop deeper in an attempt to forage for possession.

Four unanswered points, including a superb Ryan Jones effort, helped Derrygonnelly fight back to lead 0-5 to 0-3 and while Gaels reasserted themselves to level, a Ward point restored the Fermanagh side's advantage before the break.

However, Cavan Gaels looked certain winners as their increased pace in attack helped them hit five straight points after the restart.

Murphy notched two of those points but his dismissal after an apparent tangle with Conal Jones halted the Gaels' momentum.

Sensing their opportunity, Derrygonnelly, who had 42-year-old duo Dermot Feely and Kevin Cassidy in their starting line-up, cut into Cavan Gaels' lead but Ward's crisis of confidence after his extraordinary 13-metre free miss threatened to unhinge the Fermanagh club's efforts.

Almost immediately, Ward missed another 35-metre free and, clearly rattled, he opted out of taking a number of frees until near the end of extra time.

However, Conal Jones' free did ensure the 20 minutes of extra time which saw both sides only managing to tag on two points.

To his credit, Ward notched Derrygonnelly's second extra-time point to restore their lead but Lyng's late introduction set up Sexton's equalising point after Sean Higgins had fired three Gaels wides during the over time.

Ward steeled himself to take the Derrygonnelly free-taking responsibility again in the closing moments but his effort from wide on the 21-metre line dropped short as both teams had to settle for the replay.