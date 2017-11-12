International Rules: Australia beat Ireland 63-53 in Adelaide series opener

Nat Fyfe's goal came during Australia's dominant third quarter in Adelaide

Australia will take a 10-point lead into Saturday's decisive International Rules Second Test after beating Ireland 63-53 in Adelaide on Sunday.

Michael Murphy's goal early in the second quarter put Ireland seven ahead but Australia dominated the third quarter to move into a 50-35 lead.

Ireland cut Australia's advantage to seven with eight minutes left but Luke Shuey then netted for the hosts.

Australia's other goal came from Nat Fyfe in their dominant third quarter.

Conor McManus netted an impressive seven overs (three pointers) for the series holders as the Irish relied on the Monaghan star and Donegal's Murphy for the bulk of their scores.

In contrast, Australia's scores were spread around their team although Ireland's improved final quarter will mean that Joe Kernan's squad will believe that they can still rescue the series in Perth.

An Irish victory by more than 10 points next Sunday would see them retaining the series on points aggregate.