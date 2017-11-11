Ulster club semi-final: Slaughtneil 2-17 Kilcar 0-17

Slaughtneil's Patsy Bradley had a dogged battle with Kilcar's Ciaran McGinley in midfield

Slaughtneil were given a huge scare by Kilcar but second-half goals by Se McGuigan and Christopher Bradley booked their place in another Ulster final.

The defending champions led by five points mid-way through the first half but trailed by one at the break with Kilcar inspired by Paddy McBrearty.

He finished with 0-10 in Omagh but the Derry side hit an unanswered 1-4 in the third quarter to regain the initiative.

Slaughtneil will face either Cavan Gaels or Derrygonnelly in the final.

The Derry side are not renowned for running up big scores but with Kilcar testing their defensive mettle, they needed to be more prolific and Christopher Bradley finished with 1-5.

However they were pushed all the way by the Donegal champions in a high-scoring shoot-out.

Slaughtneil goalkeeper Anton McMullan pulled off superb saves from Kilcar duo Paddy McBrearty and Conor Doherty in Healy Park on Saturday night

Kilcar carved out five clear goal chances and took none of them with Anton McMullan pulling off one brilliant save in each half.

Slaughtneil were 0-6 to 0-1 up after 17 minutes, Meehaul McGrath with two of their scores, but Kilcar began to pick off their kick-outs and turned the game on its head mid-way through the opening half.

McBrearty was in devastating form, grabbing Kilcar's first point from play after 18 minutes to spark the first of four points in a five-minute spell.

Cormac O'Doherty ended a 10-minute scoring drought to put the holders 0-7 to 0-5 up before limping off and Kilcar finished the half strongly with three unanswered points.

Champions' character

Slaughtneil responded to the challenge of going behind for the first time just before the break. From 0-10 to 0-9 down, they clicked into another gear and reeled off 1-4 in a row to effectively settle the game.

Karl McKaigue and his brother Chrissy led the charge, choosing the perfect moments to attack and score.

Padraig Cassidy's stylish sliced shot stretched them further ahead before the all-important goal from McGuigan after 42 minutes.

He won the ball inside, side-stepped onto his left past two defenders and blasted the ball high into the roof of the net.

From there, the favourites closed the game out with Christopher Bradley fisting home a second goal two minutes from the end of normal time to put the Derry club back into another Ulster decider on 26 November.