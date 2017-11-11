International Rules: Ireland want sporting series against Australia

Australian coach Chris Scott and captain Shaun Burgoyne with Ireland skipper Aidan O'Shea and manager Joe Kernan at the International Rules captain's run in Adelaide

Ireland manager Joe Kernan does not expect on-field brawling to mar their International Rules series Down Under.

The former Armagh All-Ireland winning boss claimed the era of the hybrid game being tarnished by an overly physical edge is "one hundred per cent over".

On the eve of Sunday's first Test in Adelaide, Australian coach Chris Scott said the sides want a sporting series.

"We have got an obligation to play the game in the right spirit so this series can not only continue but thrive."

"We think the game doesn't require over-physicality to make it a good spectacle for the fans," Scott stated.

Kernan said: "You can be physical and stay within the rules".

"Physicality is a part of our sport and your sport, it only adds to the game so I can't see a problem."

Mayo powerhouse Aidan O'Shea has been part of the last three series in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and is manager Joe Kernan's captain for the 2017 series

Australia have chosen a strong team full of proven AFL players such as Patrick Dangerfield and Nat Fyfe.

Ireland have travelled with the bare minimum of 23 players, including none from All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Three Irish players - Pearce Hanley, Niall Murphy and Enda Smith - have been struggling with a travel sickness bug since arriving Down Under.

"This morning, two of them are feeling a whole better," said Kernan at Saturday's captain's run.

"It might not be what we wanted but we're hoping they will be able to take part."

Following the Adelaide encounter, the teams travel to Perth for the conclusion of the 20th International Rules series next Saturday.

Ireland are the holders of the Cormac McAnallen Cup, having won the single Test played in 2015 by 56 points to 52.

The trophy is named after the Tyrone captain who died in 2004 from an undetected heart condition.

Ireland International Rules squad

N Morgan (Tyrone), C Barrett (Mayo), G Brennan (Clare), E Cadogan (Cork), K Clarke (Cavan), P Crowley (Kerry), K Feely (Kildare), P Geaney (Kerry), N Grimley (Armagh), P Hanley (Gold Coast/Mayo), B Harrison (Mayo), C McManus (Monaghan) vice-capt, Michael Murphy (Donegal), N Murphy (Sligo), P Murphy (Kerry), K O'Connell (Monaghan), S Powter (Cork), A Shea (Mayo) capt, N Sludden (Tyrone), E Smith (Roscommon), C Sweeney (Tipperary), Z Tuohy (Laois), S Walsh (Galway).