All-Stars 2017: Colm Cavanagh sole Ulster player on football team
Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has won his first GAA All-Star football award after a superb season in 2017.
The utility player is the sole Ulster representative on this year's All-Star team which includes seven players from All-Ireland champions Dublin.
Unlucky runners-up Mayo have six players on the team with Paul Geaney of Kerry also recognised at full-forward.
Mayo's Andy Moran was named Footballer of the Year with Joe Canning of Galway winning Hurler of the Year.
Cavanagh was a deserving winner after a string of memorable displays for Tyrone who comfortably retained their Ulster SFC title in the summer.
However Mickey Harte's side suffered an embarrassing 12-point defeat by Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.
"It was a positive year but we have a lot of things to learn for next year," Cavanagh told RTE at Friday night's awards ceremony in Dublin.
|PwC All-Star Football Team 2017
|1 David Clarke (Mayo)
|2 Chris Barrett (Mayo) 3 Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) 4 Keith Higgins (Mayo)
|5 Colm Boyle (Mayo) 6 Cian O'Sullivan (Dublin) 7 Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
|8 Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) 9 James McCarthy (Dublin)
|10 Dean Rock (Dublin) 11 Aidan O'Shea (Mayo) 12 Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)
|13 Paul Mannion (Dublin) 14 Paul Geaney (Kerry) 15 Andy Moran (Mayo)