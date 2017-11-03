All-Stars 2017: Colm Cavanagh sole Ulster player on football team

Colm Cavanagh

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has won his first GAA All-Star football award after a superb season in 2017.

The utility player is the sole Ulster representative on this year's All-Star team which includes seven players from All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Unlucky runners-up Mayo have six players on the team with Paul Geaney of Kerry also recognised at full-forward.

Mayo's Andy Moran was named Footballer of the Year with Joe Canning of Galway winning Hurler of the Year.

First-time All-Star winner Colm Cavanagh with his wife Levina

Cavanagh was a deserving winner after a string of memorable displays for Tyrone who comfortably retained their Ulster SFC title in the summer.

However Mickey Harte's side suffered an embarrassing 12-point defeat by Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

"It was a positive year but we have a lot of things to learn for next year," Cavanagh told RTE at Friday night's awards ceremony in Dublin.