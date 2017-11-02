Galway and Waterford dominate Hurling All-Stars

Galway won the All-Ireland hurling title by beating Waterford 0-26 to 2-17

All-Ireland finalists Galway and Waterford dominate the list of players who have made the 2017 Hurling All-Stars team.

Galway, who won the title for the first time since 1988, have seven selected while there are five Waterford players on the list.

Munster champions Cork have wing-back Mark Coleman and forward Mark Coleman in the final 15.

Tipperary defender Paudie Maher is awarded his fifth All-Star award.