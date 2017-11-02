Galway and Waterford dominate Hurling All-Stars

Galway won the All-Ireland hurling title by beating Waterford 0-26 to 2-17
All-Ireland finalists Galway and Waterford dominate the list of players who have made the 2017 Hurling All-Stars team.

Galway, who won the title for the first time since 1988, have seven selected while there are five Waterford players on the list.

Munster champions Cork have wing-back Mark Coleman and forward Mark Coleman in the final 15.

Tipperary defender Paudie Maher is awarded his fifth All-Star award.

PwC All-Star Hurling Team 2017
1 Stephen O'Keeffe (Waterford)
2 Padraic Mannion (Galway), 3 Daithí Burke (Galway), 4 Noel Connors (Waterford)
5 Padraic Maher (Tipperary), 6 Gearóid McInerney (Galway), 7 Mark Coleman (Cork)
8 Jamie Barron (Waterford); 9 David Burke (Galway)
10 Kevin Moran (Waterford), 11 Joe Canning (Galway), 12 Michael Walsh (Waterford)
13 Conor Whelan (Galway); 14 Conor Cooney (Galway); 15 Patrick Horgan (Cork)

