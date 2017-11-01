BBC Sport - Joe Kernan to call time on managerial career after Rules Tests
Kernan to call time on managerial career
- From the section Gaelic Games
Former Armagh and Crossmaglen manager Joe Kernan is to call time on his managerial career after Ireland's two-Test autumn series against Australia.
The 63-year-old managed Crossmaglen to three All-Ireland Club Football titles in four years and then managed the Orchard county to a first Sam Maguire Trophy in 2002.
The first Test will be played in Adelaide on 12 November, with the second Test in Perth on 18 November.
