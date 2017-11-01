Joe Kernan: Ireland's International Rules boss to retire after series

Joe Kernan is all smiles in a Croke Stadium where he won All-Ireland club and county titles

Ireland boss Joe Kernan says he will bring a long career in management to an end after this month's International Rules series against Australia.

The 63-year-old guided Crossmaglen Rangers and Armagh to All-Ireland glory to become one of Gaelic football's most successful managers.

Kernan also managed Ulster and Galway while a return to Crossmaglen was followed by his current Rules post.

"That's me finished after this - I've done my time," Kernan told BBC Sport.

He added: "Sometimes you can overstay your welcome and hopefully I'll be getting out in time.

"Now that I've done the four things I wanted - club, county, Ulster and Ireland, it's a great way to finish off."

Double in defeat

Kernan scored two goals for Armagh in the 1977 All-Ireland final but the Orchard side lost out to Dublin.

He played for Crossmaglen before leading them to three All-Ireland club titles in four years.

Kernan then managed the county side to a first Sam Maguire triumph in 2002, while his team were defeated in the decider by Tyrone the following year.

There was also a first ever National League success for the Orchard men in 2005.

Joe Maguire lifts the Sam Maguire trophy after Armagh's victory over Kerry in the 2002 All-Ireland final

Kernan had brief spells in charge of Ulster's Railway Cup side and Galway and returned to the Crossmaglen hotseat in 2013.

He was appointed Ireland manager in 2015 and will retire following the second Test in Perth on 18 November.

"Thirty or 35 years ago I was heading for Australia as there was no work here, but I decided to stay and that was the best decision I ever made," said Kernan.

"To have the family that I have, the club that I have, the county and now to manage your country - you couldn't ask for any more."