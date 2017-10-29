Ulster Club quarter-final: Cavan Gaels 1-19 0-10 Lamh Dhearg

Micheal Lyng scored the only goal at Breffni Park in a dominant Cavan Gaels display

Cavan Gaels eased to victory over Antrim side Lamh Dhearg in a one-sided Ulster club football quarter-final.

The hosts were already in control at Breffni Park before Micheal Lyng fisted in to complete a fine team move.

Cavan wasted goal chances and were also denied by keeper John Finucane as they led 1-11 to 0-5 at the break.

Paddy Cunningham fired over two Lamh Dhearg points on the restart but they never threatened a comeback and Cavan now face Derrygonnelly in the semis.

Robert Maloney Derham opened Cavan's account but Eoin McKeown levelled before the Gaels surged clear.

Seanie Johnston struck the crossbar as Cavan piled on the points before Lyng's goal left it 1-7 to 0-1.

Finucane made two excellent saves in the opening 30 minutes although the Gaels were also guilty of poor finishing.

Lamh Dhearg come into it

Cunnigham hit three points while Ryan Murray added another as the visitors came into the game before half-time.

Lamh Dhearg made a bright start to the second half with Cunningham's double but their challenge fizzled out as Cavan cantered to victory.

Impressive duo Dunne and Johnston did most of the damage to ensure a last-four meeting with Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly.

"We worked hard, kept our focus and it's great to get through," said Gaels manager Jason O'Reilly.

"The Ulster series is a step up from the county scene but we've young lads in the team who are a bundle of talent and energy - they fear no-one.

"Our next focus is Derrygonnelly and I saw them win on Saturday night. They played well and both teams will go into the semi-final with confidence."