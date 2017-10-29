Ulster Club Championship: Kilcar 1-16 Scotstown 1-06

Kilcar skipper Patrick McBrearty led his team to an impressive victory at Clones

Kilcar pulled off a superb 10-point win over Scotstown in the Ulster Club Championship quarter-final at Clones.

Conor McCarthy got a goal for Scotstown after just four minutes but Eoin McHugh replied with Kilcar's three-pointer.

Patrick McBrearty scored eight points and Ryan McHugh got five as the Donegal champions secured a famous victory against the losing finalists of 2015.

The Donegal team will now face Ulster title holders Slaughtneil in the semi-finals on Saturday, 10 November.

Two weeks ago Kilcar won their first Donegal title since 1993, while Scotstown were crowned Monaghan champions for a third year in a row.

Many expected the Monaghan men's experience at provincial level to tip Sunday's contest in their favour, and that looked like being the case when McCarthy's goal helped them establish a 1-3 to 0-4 lead inside 18 minutes.

But, remarkably, Scotstown failed to add to their before the break while Kilcar rattled off a goal and six.

Eoin McHugh's pace proved too much for Scotstown and he powered through to beat keeper Rory Beggan in the 23rd minute.

Kilcar skipper McBrearty landed seven points, three from frees, while his brother Stephen McBrearty got one and Ryan McHugh scored two to give the Donegal champions a handy, and unexpected, 1-10 to 1-3 interval advantage.

Scotstown threatened a comeback when McCarthy and Ronan McKenna picked up the first points of the second half, but another McBrearty free, followed by scores from play by Michael Hegarty and Ciaran McGinley quickly settled any Kilcar unease.

Keeper Beggan added Scotstown's only other score while Kilcar's Ryan McHugh snapped up the last three points of the afternoon.

What they said

Kilcar's Mark McHugh: "It is an unbelievable day for Kilcar. We came into this game with no fear.

"This shows people what sort of football we can play. We were criticised in the Donegal final but we just had a job to do that day, and we did it.

"We took a while to settle into the game but then showed the calibre if players we have.

"I didn't want the first half to end because we were going so well."