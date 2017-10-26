International Rules: Grimley and Powter complete Ireland squad

From the section

Niall Grimley is one of seven players from Ulster counties on the Ireland squad

Armagh midfielder Niall Grimley and Cork forward Sean Powter have secured the last two places in Ireland's International Rules squad.

The duo were promoted from a standby list after Wednesday night's final trial match at Croke Park in Dublin.

Ireland boss Joe Kernan will be taking 23 players for the matches against Australia in Adelaide on 12 November and Perth six days later.

Conor McKenna, of Aussie Rules club Essendon, is out with an ankle injury.

Cork forward Paul Kerrigan is another absentee as his club Nemo Rangers are involved in the Munster Club Championship.

November's matches will be the 20th International Rules series between Australia and Ireland.

Ireland are the holders of the Cormac McAnallen Cup, having won the single Test played in 2015 by 56 points to 52.

The trophy is named after the Tyrone skipper who died in 2004 from an undetected heart condition.

Ireland International Rules squad

N Morgan (Tyrone), C Barrett (Mayo), G Brennan (Clare), E Cadogan (Cork), K Clarke (Cavan), P Crowley (Kerry), K Feely (Kildare), P Geaney (Kerry), N Grimley (Armagh), P Hanley (Gold Coast/Mayo), B Harrison (Mayo), C McManus (Monaghan) vice-capt, Michael Murphy (Donegal), N Murphy (Sligo), P Murphy (Kerry), K O'Connell (Monaghan), S Powter (Cork), A Shea (Mayo) capt, N Sludden (Tyrone), E Smith (Roscommon), C Sweeney (Tipperary), Z Tuohy (Laois), S Walsh (Galway).