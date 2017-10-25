Conor McAllister: Slaughtneil GAA player 'assaulted' in Belfast

Conor McAllister helped Slaughtneil retain their Ulster Club Hurling title on Sunday

A Slaughtneil GAA player will miss Saturday's Ulster Club Football game against Omagh after being allegedly assaulted in Belfast on Tuesday.

Conor McAllister, who played in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Final win over Ballygalget, was treated in hospital but has since been released.

A club spokesman told BBC Sport NI that student McAllister needed treatment for "facial injuries" after the incident.

"He won't be able to play for the footballers this weekend," he added.

"We still don't have all the details of what happened but the incident took place during the day [on Tuesday]."

The university student scored a point in Slaughtneil's victory over Ballygalget at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

McAllister is a regular starter for the Slaughtneil hurlers and usually features off the bench for the club's footballers.

The player helped both the footballers and hurlers win last year's provincial club championships.