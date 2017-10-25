Tier Two Hurling Championship: Antrim to face Meath in championship opener

Meath beat Antrim after a replay in the final of the 2016 Christy Ring Cup

Antrim will face Meath away in their opening game in the new Tier Two Hurling Championship next year.

The game will be a repeat of the 2016 Christy Ring Cup Final which Meath won after a replay following a scoring mistake in the first game.

Meath were declared one-point winners but a replay was ordered when it was confirmed they had been given a point in error by the referee.

The Royals then clinched a 4-21 to 5-17 victory in the replay.

Antrim will host Carlow in round two in the six-team competition which will see all counties facing the other five teams at the round-robin stage.

The Saffrons will host Laois in round three before games against Westmeath (away) and Kerry (home) in their two closing group games.

The winners of the Tier Town competition will have a chance to compete in a play-off for an All-Ireland quarter-final place later in the new-look championship.

Derry, Down and Armagh will join London in Group Two in the Christy Ring Cup, which is now the third-tier competition.

Round one will see Derry facing London with Down taking on Armagh with the round two fixtures seeing Armagh hosting Derry and London meeting Down before Derry play Down and Armagh take on the Exiles in round three.

TIER TWO CHAMPIONSHIP

Round One

Meath v Antrim; Carlow v Kerry; Laois v Westmeath

Round Two

Kerry v Laois; Antrim v Carlow; Westmeath v Meath

Round Three

Kerry v Westmeath; Antrim v Laois; Carlow v Meath

Round Four

Meath v Kerry; Laois v Carlow; Westmeath v Antrim

Round Five

Meath v Laois; Carlow v Westmeath; Antrim v Carlow

CHRISTY RING CUP

Round One

Derry v London

Down v Armagh

Wicklow v Mayo

Kildare v Roscommon

Round Two

Armagh v Derry

London v Down

Roscommon v Wicklow

Mayo v Kildare

Round Three

Derry v Down

Armagh v London

Wicklow v Kildare

Roscommon v Mayo