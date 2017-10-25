Tier Two Hurling Championship: Antrim to face Meath in championship opener
-
Antrim will face Meath away in their opening game in the new Tier Two Hurling Championship next year.
The game will be a repeat of the 2016 Christy Ring Cup Final which Meath won after a replay following a scoring mistake in the first game.
Meath were declared one-point winners but a replay was ordered when it was confirmed they had been given a point in error by the referee.
The Royals then clinched a 4-21 to 5-17 victory in the replay.
Antrim will host Carlow in round two in the six-team competition which will see all counties facing the other five teams at the round-robin stage.
The Saffrons will host Laois in round three before games against Westmeath (away) and Kerry (home) in their two closing group games.
The winners of the Tier Town competition will have a chance to compete in a play-off for an All-Ireland quarter-final place later in the new-look championship.
Derry, Down and Armagh will join London in Group Two in the Christy Ring Cup, which is now the third-tier competition.
Round one will see Derry facing London with Down taking on Armagh with the round two fixtures seeing Armagh hosting Derry and London meeting Down before Derry play Down and Armagh take on the Exiles in round three.
TIER TWO CHAMPIONSHIP
Round One
Meath v Antrim; Carlow v Kerry; Laois v Westmeath
Round Two
Kerry v Laois; Antrim v Carlow; Westmeath v Meath
Round Three
Kerry v Westmeath; Antrim v Laois; Carlow v Meath
Round Four
Meath v Kerry; Laois v Carlow; Westmeath v Antrim
Round Five
Meath v Laois; Carlow v Westmeath; Antrim v Carlow
CHRISTY RING CUP
Round One
Derry v London
Down v Armagh
Wicklow v Mayo
Kildare v Roscommon
Round Two
Armagh v Derry
London v Down
Roscommon v Wicklow
Mayo v Kildare
Round Three
Derry v Down
Armagh v London
Wicklow v Kildare
Roscommon v Mayo