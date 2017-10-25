International Rules: Injured AFL star Conor McKenna ruled out of Ireland squad

Conor McKenna (left) recently signed a new four-year deal with Essendon

Tyrone man Conor McKenna has been ruled out of next month's International Rules series in Australia by an ankle injury.

Ex-Tyrone underage star McKenna has forged an impressive AFL career with Essendon since joining the club in 2014

His fellow Tyrone men Niall Morgan and Niall Sludden are among six Ulster players in the Ireland squad.

Squad vice-captain Conor McManus is included along with his Monaghan team-mate Karl O'Connell while Donegal's Michael Murphy will also make the trip.

Last month, Ireland manager Joe Kernan said that McKenna would be named in his squad but the Tyrone man's ankle ligament damage has ruled him out of the defensive of the Cormac McAnallen Cup.

A stand-by list of players includes Down duo Connaire Harrison and Caolan Mooney plus Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Armagh's Niall Grimley.

All-Ireland champions Dublin are not represented in Kernan's squad with beaten finalists Mayo having four players including squad captain Aidan O'Shea.

Club commitments also rule out numerous players including former Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh and his brother Colm.

In all, 14 counties are represented are represented in the Ireland squad.

"I'd like to congratulate all of the players who have made the panel and acknowledge not only their hard work and training but that of all of the players who trained with us since our preparations commenced," said Ireland boss Kernan.

"Everyone involved is enthused by the prospect of representing Ireland and we are fully aware of the challenge involved in trying to retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup won against Australia at Croke Park two years ago."

The Irish face the Aussies in the opening Test in Adelaide on 12 November before the Second Test six days later in Perth.

Ireland International Rules squad

N Morgan (Tyrone), C Barrett (Mayo), G Brennan (Clare), E Cadogan (Cork), K Clarke (Cavan), P Crowley (Kerry), K Feely (Kildare), P Geaney (Kerry), P Hanley (Gold Coast/Mayo), B Harrison (Mayo), C McManus (Monaghan) vice-capt, Michael Murphy (Donegal), N Murphy (Sligo), P Murphy (Kerry), K O'Connell (Monaghan), A Shea (Mayo) capt, N Sludden (Tyrone), E Smith (Roscommon), C Sweeney (Tipperary), Z Tuohy (Laois), S Walsh (Galway).

Stand-by: M Donnelly (Tyrone), N Grimley (Armagh), C Harrison (Down), C Mooney (Down), S Murphy (Carlow), B Murphy (Carlow), S Powter (Cork)