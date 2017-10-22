Slaughtneil captains Clare McGrath and Aoife Ni Chaiside say they are part of a "special bunch of girls" as the team retains their Ulster title in a thrilling win over Loughgiel.

The 2-11 to 3-5 win keeps Slaughtneil on target to retain their All-Ireland title and came before the hurlers also retained the Ulster title at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.