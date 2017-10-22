BBC Sport - Slaughtneil camogs retain Ulster title after thrilling win over Loughgiel
Slaughtneil camogs retain Ulster title in thriller
Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil captains Clare McGrath and Aoife Ni Chaiside say they are part of a "special bunch of girls" as the team retains their Ulster title in a thrilling win over Loughgiel.
The 2-11 to 3-5 win keeps Slaughtneil on target to retain their All-Ireland title and came before the hurlers also retained the Ulster title at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
